Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

A second commented: “This dress is incredible. You look [hot] where is it from? I need it!!!!”

A third added: “I think she might be the prettiest person I’ve seen tbh.”

Advertisements

Show host Paddy McGuinness penned: “Purdy in pink.”

The presenter completed her outfit with silver earrings and matching heels.

Adding to her glamorous look, she wore carefully contoured make-up and styled her hair in loose curls.