Call of Duty Warzone Season 3: Hunt for Adler event update following tracking issues

It sounds like a new Call of Duty Warzone update is coming this week to help fix the Hunt for Adler event. As of right now, gamers can complete a series of new intel challenges in a bid to unlock new cosmetic items. The Hunt for Adler is a limited-time Seasonal Event where you can either complete challenges in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone to unlock a brand-new Legendary Operator Skin for Adler. This will include "rescuing him from Stitch's clutches, with a total of six challenges to complete. However, you must also complete a set of three within Warzone or Black Ops Cold War to unlock Adler's exclusive Operator Skin. The problem is that some gamers are having a hard time completing these challenges because of ongoing issues. This includes intel challenges not tracking correctly when progress has been made.

The good news is that Raven Software has confirmed that they are aware of the problem and hoping to fix it very soon. The message from the development team reads: "We're investigating several issues related to this event. "Players are noticing that, in some cases, Challenge completion is not tracking. Players are also finding that Intel is spawning outside of the playable map area." The Hunt for Adler Challenges that can be tracked in Warzone includes the following: In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Summit. – "Rebel Rivas" Sticker.

In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Factory. – “Close Call” Weapon Charm.

In Warzone, complete the Intel contract at Farms. – “MISSING” Calling Card. A message from Activision explains: “These three Intel Contracts are key to pinpointing Adler’s whereabouts with Verdansk as the three Supply Boxes it marks contains part of his exact coordinates.