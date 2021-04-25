NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's first image after Philip funeral: 'Stupendously beautiful'

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's first image after Philip funeral: 'Stupendously beautiful'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

It is the first image posted by the Duchess since the funeral of her father-in-law Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal Family is out of its official period of mourning.

Fans flocked to the image to praise the royal, the wife of the heir to the throne Prince Charles.

One wrote: “What a beautiful picture! You look so very happy.”

Another said: “The Duchess has a great style and dresses so well. I love her look.”

“The Duchess looks stupendously beautiful here,” one said.

Charlotte White, Head of Design at 77 Diamonds, Europe’s largest online jeweller, spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about the Duchess of Cornwall’s choice of jewellery.

She said: “Camilla absolutely loves jewellery.

“On formal occasions, she regularly dons opulent necklaces encrusted with gemstones.”

Charlotte continued: “The pandemic has heralded an emphasis on daywear and some of Camilla’s notable everyday pieces carry a special significance, offering us a small glimpse into what she holds dear.”

