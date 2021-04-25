Covid new strain symptoms: Five changes to your voice that could signal COVID-19

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

A new variant of COVID-19 is spreading unchecked in India, setting new global records in its wake. Its health ministry reported 349,691 cases on Sunday, setting a record for the fourth day running. Although cases have been identified in the UK, the variant is yet to gain a foothold. Nonetheless, it is a stark reminder that the successful vaccine rollout should not usher in complacency.

Data from millions of app contributors has shown that a hoarse voice can be a symptom of COVID-19.

According to the team behind the app, a hoarse voice isn’t a very common symptom of COVID-19; however, during the beginning of the pandemic lots of clinical staff reported experiencing a hoarse voice during their illness.

A hoarse voice can sound, and feel, different from person to person.

For example, your voice might become more croaky, raspy, or rough, quieter or even change in pitch.

