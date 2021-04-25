Covid new strain symptoms: Five changes to your voice that could signal COVID-19

Author:
A new variant of COVID-19 is spreading unchecked in India, setting new global records in its wake. Its health ministry reported 349,691 cases on Sunday, setting a record for the fourth day running. Although cases have been identified in the UK, the variant is yet to gain a foothold. Nonetheless, it is a stark reminder that the successful vaccine rollout should not usher in complacency.
Data from millions of app contributors has shown that a hoarse voice can be a symptom of COVID-19.
According to the team behind the app, a hoarse voice isn’t a very common symptom of COVID-19; however, during the beginning of the pandemic lots of clinical staff reported experiencing a hoarse voice during their illness.
A hoarse voice can sound, and feel, different from person to person.
For example, your voice might become more croaky, raspy, or rough, quieter or even change in pitch.
If you have a hoarse voice, you might feel like it requires more effort to speak.
What causes the symptom?
The Symptom Study app researchers explained: “We know that the COVID-19 virus affects the tissues in our respiratory system of which the voice box (larynx) is a part of.
“This explains why some people get a hoarse voice during their infection.”
They add: “While it’s not a particularly strong predictor of COVID-19, if you have an unexplained hoarse voice we believe you should get a test just to be sure.”
You should also get a test if you encounter the following:
- Fever
- Chills or shivers
- Persistent cough
- Loss or change in smell
- Loss or change in taste
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Skin rash
- Covid tongue.
If you have any of the main symptoms of COVID-19, you are advised to get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab) to check if you have COVID-19 as soon as possible.
You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.
Anyone in your childcare or support bubble should also stay at home if you have been in close contact with them since your symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started.
A support bubble is where someone who lives alone (or just with their children) can meet people from one other household.
Am I eligible for a coronavirus vaccine?
The NHS is currently offering the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to people most at risk.
Everyone aged 45 and over can get the COVID-19 vaccine.
You can book appointments at a larger vaccination centre or pharmacy now, or wait to be invited to go to a local NHS service.
