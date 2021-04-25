Deathsmiles Collection Brings More Shoot 'Em Up Action To Switch In 2021

Author:

Update [Sun 25th Apr, 2021 15:55 BST]: Publisher City Connection has announced Deathsmile I & II will launch on the Switch and multiple other platforms on 16th December (thanks, Gematsu). Unfortunately, there’s still no mention of a local release.

Original Story [Sat 26th Sep, 2020 11:00 BST]: If you’re seeking more shoot ’em up action, Deathsmiles I & II is one to keep an eye out for when it launches in Japan next year.

During this year’s online version of the Tokyo Game Show, publisher City Connection and bullet hell specialist Cave Interactive announced this supernatural gothic style collection containing Death Smiles, Deathsmiles Mega Black Label and Death Smiles II would be coming to multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s what you’ll get with each game in the collection (thanks, Gematsu):

Deathsmiles Arcade Version 1.1 Normal

Deathsmiles Mega Black Label Arcade Version 1.1 Normal

Deathsmiles II Arcade Deathsmiles IIX Arrange

New Functions

The Deathsmiles series made its debut in Japanese arcades back in 2007, was ported across to the Xbox 360 in 2009, and followed with a mobile release a few years later.

Is this a shmup you’ve been waiting to play on your Nintendo Switch? Have you experienced any of the previous versions? Leave a comment down below.