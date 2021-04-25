Denise Welch left terrified after ‘armed stalker turns up at her home with knife'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

The Loose Women star has previously credited her spouse for helping her get through her battle with depression.

She told the Sunday People: “Lincoln looked in my eyes and saw the deadness.

Advertisements

“He was absolutely incredible, especially for someone who has had no experience of mental illness, and remains wonderful to this day.”

She shares two sons, Matthew and Louis, with her second spouse Tim Healey.

Denise was also married to David Easter from 1985 to 1988.