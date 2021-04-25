NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Denise Welch left terrified after ‘armed stalker turns up at...

Celebrities

Denise Welch left terrified after ‘armed stalker turns up at her home with knife'

1 min

103views
93
14 shares, 93 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Denise Welch left terrified after ‘armed stalker turns up at her home with knife'

The Loose Women star has previously credited her spouse for helping her get through her battle with depression.

She told the Sunday People: “Lincoln looked in my eyes and saw the deadness.

Advertisements

“He was absolutely incredible, especially for someone who has had no experience of mental illness, and remains wonderful to this day.”

She shares two sons, Matthew and Louis, with her second spouse Tim Healey.

Denise was also married to David Easter from 1985 to 1988.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in