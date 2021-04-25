Disneyland rules: Strict coronavirus update – fireworks and parade swapped for face masks

Author:

Themeparks and hotels have been among the hardest-hit businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney parks are renowned for their immersive experiences.

She remained optimistic: “I don’t think that [the pandemic] is going to mess with the magic. We’re still gonna enjoy walking down Main Street, buying a balloon. I hope I can still buy a balloon!”

Despite its loyal patrons’ hopes, however, Disney has made many, many adjustments to its parks.

What will the lockdown rules be at Disney?

The corporation said: “Certain parks, hotels, restaurants, and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.”