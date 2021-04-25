Disneyland rules: Strict coronavirus update – fireworks and parade swapped for face masks

Author:
Themeparks and hotels have been among the hardest-hit businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Disney parks are renowned for their immersive experiences.
She remained optimistic: “I don’t think that [the pandemic] is going to mess with the magic. We’re still gonna enjoy walking down Main Street, buying a balloon. I hope I can still buy a balloon!”
Despite its loyal patrons’ hopes, however, Disney has made many, many adjustments to its parks.
What will the lockdown rules be at Disney?
The corporation said: “Certain parks, hotels, restaurants, and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.”
You will need a reservation before you attend, reserved via the Disney Park Pass system.
Those age two and up will need to wear face coverings, this includes all guests and Cast Members.
To enter certain locations your temperature will be taken.
A warning on the site states: “An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and Guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.
“By visiting Walt Disney World Resort you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”
