Drivers could be fined £1,000 for swearing or committing 'road rage'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Jack Cousens, spokesperson for the AA said swearing at other road users risks an “expensive trip to the courts”.

He has urged road users to let tailgaters pass and carry on journeys in a “calm manner” to avoid picking up penalties.

Advertisements

He said: “A small minority of drivers think that being sat in their car exempts them from an offence like this.”

However, this kind of anti-social behaviour can land you in hot water and take you on an expensive trip to the courts.

Read More