Elvis Graceland archives tour: The King's bling and Lisa Marie's fantastic reaction to it

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

The instantly recognisable TCB ring contains 16 carats of diamonds with an 11 1/2 carat solitaire diamond in the centre. TCB stood for Elvis’ motto ‘Taking Care of Business.’

Angie also told us: “His pinky ring size was between an 8 and a 9, his ring finger was around a 10. He wasn’t in to thumb rings.”

Advertisements

Elvis had always loved to give expensive jewellery as gifts, but in his later years, he started wearing more and more himself.

Angie said: “Elvis never left Graceland not dressed. He was always ready to be seen and that meant to be fully dressed with his accessories, rings, jewellery, necklaces.

“Lisa always said you could hear him coming down the stairs before you saw him. And it wasn’t him walking heavily it was the clangs of the necklaces and stuff.

“When he left the upstairs he was ready to be seen and always fully decked out. He knew as soon as he went out the gate that he was on stage.”

WATCH A PREVIOUS FEATURE ABOUT THE ARCHIVES BELOW