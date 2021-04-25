Facebook Messenger DOWN again! Thousands hit by another Facebook outage

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

SATURDAY APRIL 24 UPDATE: After a major outage last week, the gremlins are back for Messenger with the service down again this Saturday night. Users are complaining that they can’t access the Facebook-owned service with thousands of reports flooding in.

ORIGINAL STORY: If you’re trying and failing to send messages via Messenger then you are not alone. The Facebook-owned service is suffering from a strange outage this morning with some users complaining that the chat app is down and not working.

Advertisements

The tech gremlins appear to have begun at around 9:30am this morning with reports still flooding in that messages and chats aren’t sending.

Down Detector, which monitors outages across the globe, is showing a huge spike in complaints with the issues growing by the second. At the time of writing some 700 reports per minute were being posted that Messenger is down.