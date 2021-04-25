Glazers make clear to Man Utd chiefs family won't sell club despite Super League backlash

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

Manchester United are not for sale – despite the collapse of the European Super League (ESL) deal which would have helped the club’s American owners ease their spiralling debts.

The Florida-based Glazer family, who took over at Old Trafford in 2005, are braced for a fresh wave of fan protests following revelations that they played a leading role in the failed breakaway proposal. But the Glazers still regard United as a valuable asset that will continue to bank them millions in dividends in the coming years. And they have made it clear to senior members of staff that they will not be driven out of Old Trafford. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed it was business as usual for the Glazers – despite executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's decision to bring forward his resignation following the ESL debacle. Solskjaer said: "I am very confident that they [the owners] will remain committed.

"I've had an open and good relationship with them and they've been very supportive of me. They have backed me. "We have shown in the players we have signed, that we're committed to improving – and that they're committed to improving. "There are other projects we work on, which we don't always broadcast. It's all about improving the club, the infrastructure, the facilities and the squad. "We've had an apology from Joel Glazer – and I think that's important. "He's told us how committed he is to helping us going forward. Unity and everyone coming together and working together for one common goal is the best way forward."

United’s debts are once again close to £500million, 16 years after Malcolm Glazer completed a leveraged buy-out by borrowing heavily to secure ownership of the club.