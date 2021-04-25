Google Maps users confused by rare 'six-seater' Porsche – 'Someone send this to designers'

Author:
Google Maps Street View has a habit of uncovering unlikely sights around the world. Recently, viewers were left confused by an unusual looking sports car driving through the streets of Canadian metropolis Toronto.
The car is said to be from sports car giant Porsche, however, it is a little different from the models they typically sell.
In the scene, a silver convertible car can be seen driving down the bustling street of the city’s Queen East.
On the back of the car, the Porsche logo can be seen clearly.
A man appears to be driving the car, seemingly undeterred by the odd appearance of his motor.
After spotting the bizarre scene, a Google Maps Street View user shared the scene to Reddit where it was met with a mix of confusion and admiration.
“New six-seater Porsche. Toronto,” wrote the user who came across the scene.
“Let’s break it down, shall we?
“There’s the seat the driver is in and the one next to him. That’s two.
“Then there are clearly two rows of two behind him, thanks to an image stitching glitch from Google Maps.
When images are stitched together in post-production it can result in some rather unexpected moments.
Despite this, the car was a hit among commenters.
One wrote: “That looks dope in my humble opinion, someone send this to Porsche designers.”
A second said: “That actually would be a [cool] car though.
“Porsche could make quite the money by making this a thing.” [SIC]
