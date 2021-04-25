GTA 6 reveal will help PS5 and Xbox Series X game rival Red Dead Redemption 2

Author:

The next Grand Theft Auto game could unleash a huge next-gen experience that easily surpasses Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online.

Rockstar Games has yet to announce its plans to launch GTA 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but recent reports suggest that it’s a project that has been in the works for years.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was Rockstar’s last major release, and having launched back in 2018; it set a new bar for graphics and open-world immersion.

While the story didn’t impress everyone and the multiplayer has failed to catch on, the sheer beauty and complexity of its open-world won plaudits across the gaming community.

And with another few years to wait, the GTA 6 release date is reportedly not arriving until 2022 at the earliest.

That means Rockstar Games will have had another five years free from building Red Dead Redemption 2 to bring the next Grand Theft Auto game to life.

Fans recently got excited by the news that Take-Two Interactive will be part of E3 this year.