GTA 6 reveal will help PS5 and Xbox Series X game rival Red Dead Redemption 2

The next Grand Theft Auto game could unleash a huge next-gen experience that easily surpasses Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA Online.
Rockstar Games has yet to announce its plans to launch GTA 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, but recent reports suggest that it’s a project that has been in the works for years.
Red Dead Redemption 2 was Rockstar’s last major release, and having launched back in 2018; it set a new bar for graphics and open-world immersion.
While the story didn’t impress everyone and the multiplayer has failed to catch on, the sheer beauty and complexity of its open-world won plaudits across the gaming community.
And with another few years to wait, the GTA 6 release date is reportedly not arriving until 2022 at the earliest.
That means Rockstar Games will have had another five years free from building Red Dead Redemption 2 to bring the next Grand Theft Auto game to life.
Fans recently got excited by the news that Take-Two Interactive will be part of E3 this year.
The parent company is among a number of big names that will be partnering with the digital games show this year.
A message from E3 adds: “For E3, as The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) officially unveils plans for a reimagined, all-virtual E3 2021 that will engage video game fans everywhere.
“With early commitments from Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games, Koch Media, and more to come, E3 2021 will take place June 12 through June 15.
“Developers will be showcasing their latest news and games directly to fans around the world. The ESA will be working with media partners globally to help amplify and make this content available to everyone for free.”
Unfortunately for gamers, there is no guarantee Rockstar Games will be among the studios showcasing its latest work.
Take-Two owns a number of developers, and any one of them could be the focus of Take-Two’s attention at E3.
So when could we start hearing more about a possible Rockstar Games surprise in 2021?
Take-Two Interactive will be hosting its Q4 2021 Take-Two Interactive Earnings Conference Call next month.
This will be an event where CEO Strauss Zelnick and other higher-ups will be quizzed about what is coming next.
And while there is no chance of anything directly, GTA 6 related being announced, that doesn’t mean we won’t learn anything.
Take-Two might want to indicate that the big project being announced this year and something like this could be covered.
Zelnick might also be asked about E3 and the company’s plans for the event, meaning we could get more hints on whether Rockstar Games will be there.
The groundwork is being laid for GTA 6 to become the biggest next-gen experience yet, with PS5 and Xbox Series X hoping to learn more sooner rather than later.
