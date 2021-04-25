High cholesterol: ‘Yellowish growths’ is a warning sign says the CDC – what to look for

High cholesterol is pernicious because it does not usually produce any outward signs.

“You may not know you have unhealthy cholesterol levels until it is too late – when you have a heart attack or stroke,” warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, some people develop yellowish growths on their skin called xanthomas, which are cholesterol-rich deposits, explains the CDC.

“People with xanthomas may have high cholesterol levels,” it adds.

