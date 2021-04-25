Lockdown rules change: Travel across Britain rule to change tomorrow – important update

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
Travel across Britain will be allowed for the first time since Christmas in an exciting update. As of Monday, the new rules will come in.
Both types of meeting will be not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest.
In England currently, you are able to visit campsites and self-contained holiday accommodation with your household.
Travel to Northern Ireland should be allowed from April 30.
Foreign holidays are still not legal for Britons.
So, France may reopen its borders to international visitors sooner than expected, the Telegraph reported.
The country may well be added to the UK’s green list when the ban on international travel for Britons is lifted from 17 May.
When will the US open its borders to the UK?
The vaccine rollout is going well in the US, with President Joe Biden announcing all adults have been eligible for their first jab from April 19.
