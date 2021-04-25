Man City vs Tottenham live updates from Carabao Cup final

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sports

Manchester City will be looking to secure their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup win on Sunday afternoon when they face Tottenham at Wembley.

City have a remarkable recent record in the competition, winning five of the last seven years, and will hope a victory in the capital could be the first in a 2021 treble.

Spurs sacked their manager Jose Mourinho this week and will be led out by former player Ryan Mason, who was promoted from the academy set-up to become the Premier League’s youngest ever manager at 29.

Follow the latest from Wembley below.

