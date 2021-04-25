Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease symptoms: Swelling in four areas is a warning sign

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a mystifying condition because it is not fully understood what drives it. It has been linked to chronic disease markers, such as obesity, but research is ongoing to pin down the underlying causes. Equally as elusive is the lack of symptoms that can draw one’s attention to it.

“It’s important to make lifestyle changes to prevent the condition getting worse,” adds Rowcroft Medical Centre.

Advertisements

How NAFLD is diagnosed

According to the NHS, NAFLD is often diagnosed after a blood test called a liver function test produces an abnormal result and other liver conditions, such as hepatitis, are ruled out.

But, as the healthy body explains, blood tests do not always pick up NAFLD.

“The condition may also be spotted during an ultrasound scan of your tummy,” it says.