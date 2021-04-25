Novak Djokovic makes French Open demand to overcome Rafael Nadal after Belgrade defeat

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has admitted that plenty of improvements will be needed in order to stand any chance of taking the French Open title from hot favourite and defending champion Rafael Nadal later this year. Djokovic achieved the first Grand Slam triumph of the new season with victory at the Australian Open, strolling to the trophy despite struggling with a troublesome muscle injury for the vast majority of the tournament.

However, his preparations for the next major at Roland Garros took a hit on Saturday as he was knocked out of the Serbia Open in his home town of Belgrade.

Djokovic would have been hoping for another routine victory against Aslan Karatsev in a repeat of his semi-final in Melbourne, but failed to live up to expectations this time around, succumbing to a narrow 7-5 4-6 6-4 defeat.

The Serb has made it clear on a number of previous occasions that his current aim is to close the gap to Nadal and Roger Federer, who have both won 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic currently sits two adrift on 18 after his stellar campaign in Australia, but the upcoming French Open will provide a golden opportunity to reduce the deficit even further ahead of Wimbledon, which is set to get underway at the end of June.

Nadal, who has gained a formidable reputation as the king of clay, is widely expected to seal yet another title at Roland Garros but his frustrated rival has stressed that he will be looking to put Saturday’s disappointment behind him in order to challenge the Spaniard’s dominance.

