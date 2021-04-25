Off-duty officer injured after car crash involving work convoy, police said

Author: Pooja Lodhia

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed



Advertisements

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — An investigation is underway after an off-duty Patton Village police officer was sent to the hospital following three separate car crashes involving a work convoy in west Houston overnight, according to authorities.

The first accident took place around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway near Highway 6 when authorities said the convoy was sideswiped by a vehicle which immediately fled the scene.

Shortly after, an off-duty Patton Village officer and an assessor arrived to that same location to review the initial accident. While looking at the impacted work convoy, an additional vehicle hit both the officer and assessor before also fleeing the scene, according to police. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threating injures.

After those two accidents, authorities said the Houston Fire Department went to the scene to provide assistance in blocking off the freeway. When the fire engine arrived, it was hit by a driver in a silver F-150 that police believe may have been intoxicated. That driver was transported to the hospital and will be tested for possible intoxication.

The highway has since been reopened, and police said they are searching for the drivers who left the scene without stopping.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.