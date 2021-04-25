Power outages hit more than 2,000 homes in Caldwell County Saturday morning

Author: Harley Tamplin

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

UPDATE: Power was restored at about 1 p.m.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Electricians in Caldwell County are working to restore power to more than 2,000 homes affected by outages on Saturday morning.

Much of the Lockhart area has been without power since about 10 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric says it has assigned crews to work on a fix, and power is expected to be restored shortly after 1 p.m.

The company said that 10.7% of its customers in Caldwell County are affected by the outages, but the cause of the problem is unknown at this stage.

You can check the status of the outages here.

Bluebonnet and LCRA crews en route to outage affecting 2,100 members originating in substation that serves area south and east of Lockhart in Caldwell County. Will provide updates as soon as more information is available. — Bluebonnet Electric (@BluebonnetCoop) April 24, 2021