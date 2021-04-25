NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Power outages hit more than 2,000 homes in Caldwell County...

US

Power outages hit more than 2,000 homes in Caldwell County Saturday morning

1 min

95views
80
13 shares, 80 points

Author: Harley Tamplin
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Power outages hit more than 2,000 homes in Caldwell County Saturday morning

UPDATE: Power was restored at about 1 p.m.

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Electricians in Caldwell County are working to restore power to more than 2,000 homes affected by outages on Saturday morning.

Advertisements

Much of the Lockhart area has been without power since about 10 a.m.

Bluebonnet Electric says it has assigned crews to work on a fix, and power is expected to be restored shortly after 1 p.m.

The company said that 10.7% of its customers in Caldwell County are affected by the outages, but the cause of the problem is unknown at this stage.

You can check the status of the outages here.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in