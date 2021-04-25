PS Now May games reveal coming soon with some great PS4 news

Author:

Sony will be updating the PlayStation Now with a fresh lineup of PS4 games, and it's going to take some special titles to beat last month's offering. PS Now in April saw the release of Marvel's Avengers, Borderlands 3 and The Long Dark. The update only included three games, but there was also plenty of depth in the trio of games to keep players busy. And now, with May just around the corner, the next fresh of PS4 games will soon be revealed. PS Now will be getting the big update next week around the same time Sony's PS Plus subscription service. There's still a little wait before things are unveiled, as this usually happens on the first Monday of the new month. But there's already some exciting news for fans of streaming services to look into. With the market heating up with new services, Sony is offering some interesting new upgrades.

This week has seen Sony release support for 1080p streaming via the PlayStation Now. Up until this point, the quality has been set lower, but gamers will start to see a change in support over the coming weeks, with Sony telling fans: "PlayStation Now will begin rolling out support for streaming 1080p capable games this week. "The rollout will occur over the next several weeks across Europe, US, Canada, and Japan, where PlayStation Now is available." As mentioned above, this will be a gradual rollout and will only affect games that already support 1080p. The rollout started ahead of Sony releasing its latest games for the PlayStation Now service. The tech giant is expected to make the PS Now April announcement next week, after the new PS Plus games are revealed.

Unlike in April, we don’t know what is being planned for the PlayStation Plus service in May, although one free game is already available to download. Horizon Zero Dawn is available to anyone with a PS4 console to download and this will continue into next month as part of Sony Play At Home Programme. Horizon Zero Dawn is also available on PS Now and is one of the big exclusives currently available on the service, alongside the likes of Detroit: Become Human and The Last of Us. PlayStation Now also offers ways to download and play games on consoles, but this isn’t a feature that’s ready to hand for PC users. When it comes to the games being removed from the PS Now service, we know of one that will be leaving before the end of the month. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 will no longer be playable after April, with others joining the list over the coming months. The next games listed as leaving PlayStation Now are Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, The Crew 2, Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.