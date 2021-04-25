Red beetroot benefits: Three ways red beetroot may boost your health – backed by evidence

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Although long-term clinical trials are yet to be conducted, a preliminary study explored the influence of acute beetroot supplementation on age-related cognitive function.

In the study, older type 2 diabetics supplemented with 250 mL of beetroot juice for 14 days.

At the end of the study, they experienced a significant improvement in simple reaction time compared to a control group.

However, no effects were evident in other cognitive tests associated with decision-making, rapid processing, shape and spatial memory.

