‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Hints That ‘Ride Or Die’ Pal NeNe Leakes May Return Next Season

‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton revealed she thinks BFF NeNe Leakes may not be done with the show for good in this EXCLUSIVE new interview with HollywoodLife!

NeNe Leakes, 53, parted ways with the show that helped put her on the map, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after season 12 — but her good pal and friend of the show Marlo Hampton, 44, thinks she may not be done. “To be honest, I do,” Marlo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on April 19 when asked if she could see her bestie returning. “I know she’s probably saying no, but don’t you see it? I see a scene that she just pops out and is like, ‘Hey!’”

The OG peach holder was embroiled in drama as she feuded with cast members Porsha Williams, 39, and Kenya Moore, 50, last season. NeNe even struggled to get along with former good friends Cynthia Bailey, 54, and Kandi Burruss, 44, in her social circle — leaving Marlo the only person she had a relationship with on the show. After walking off at the virtual reunion in April 2020, NeNe announced via her YouTube channel that she was leaving. “I have made the hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13,” she revealed. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me.”

But Marlo decided to carry on this season as a friend of the show yet again as she focused on trying to have her own friendships with Kenya and Porsha that were messy because of her ties to NeNe. “So she’s used to me being with NeNe, being a ride or die for NeNe Leakes, which I love,” Marlo said of Porsha. “That’s my sister, my heart. Our relationship is different, Porsha and I’s. NeNe has been there for me as well, but now, you cannot tell me not to be friends with someone because you’re not friends with them. As long as I’m not your business, who cares? I’m just at a place where it’s easier to smile at Kenya. It was too much energy fighting with Kenya every episode.”

Kenya and Marlo shocked fans when she made an appearance at Moore Manor earlier in the season and she thinks NeNe doesn’t care, either. “That was shocking,” Marlo said of visiting her former frenemies house. “I had a good time. I had to order food though. Kenya didn’t have food. We’re in a good place. I think the old NeNe would be [upset over the friendship], but I don’t think the new NeNe would be. I think she’s above that now.”

With the season 13 reunion about to kick off, Marlo teases that some answers will finally be revealed! While she kept things vague, we can only imagine she’s referring to the giant questions surrounding Bolo the stripper and what happened at Cynthia’s bachelorette party earlier in the season. “The truth is going to be told about what happened,” Marlo revealed. “The truth is going to be told. You’re just going to see some people are going to have some ways. I just feel like money has changed a lot of people on our show and I feel like these girls are totally different. It’s like, sweetheart, I’ve come on this show. You were not. Sit down. I brought the fashion, I brought the lifestyle, I brought the cocktail glasses with rhinestones and I just feel they don’t give me my flowers and I’m at the point where I’m going to take my flowers while I’m here. I’m happy with how I showed up. I’m happy with what I said. I was disappointed in some parts about what I said because of the reaction, but it is what it is, you know? “

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off Sunday, April 25 at 8pm on Bravo.