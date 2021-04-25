NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ringo Starr remembers John Lennon 'My brave, beautiful friend' in...

Entertainment

Ringo Starr remembers John Lennon 'My brave, beautiful friend' in incredible tribute today

1 min

120views
105
15 shares, 105 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Ringo Starr remembers John Lennon 'My brave, beautiful friend' in incredible tribute today

Ringo addressed the persisted reports that John had doubts about his own voice:

“John always wanted a lot of echo on his voice. He had a great voice and when he was singing, he gave all of that. I don’t feel personally he was insecure about his voice. Everybody wants to be someone else, to be different.”

Advertisements

The album had followed John and Yoko’s exploration of ‘Primal Scream therapy” as a way to unleash their inner selves, and the new music introduces a raw, uninhibited edge to teh former Beatles voice.

Ringo added: “I can’t say enough about this record because there’s no downside to it. I think it may have had something to do with the Primal Scream, because there’s quite a bit of screaming on it. That was the emotional place I feel he was at, at that time.”

Both Ringo and Yoko today paid tribute to John’s honest soul-searching on the album.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

105
15 shares, 105 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in