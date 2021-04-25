Ryan Giggs 'finds love with lingerie model' amid charges of assault towards ex

Author: [email protected] (Darren Wells)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has reportedly ‘found love’ with a lingerie model as he prepares to face court accused of assault on his ex-girlfriend and another woman.

The former Manchester United star was spotted out walking with Zara Charles, 33, just days before Greater Manchester Police issued charges against him on three counts following an incident at his home back in November.

Giggs has been charged with assaulting both ex Katie Greville and an unnamed woman, believed to be a friend.

He has also been charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards Greville over a period spanning almost three years.

A source told The Sun that new girlfriend Zara had been “supporting” Giggs amidst the allegations and that the pair were “very strong together”.

Giggs, 47, is said to have been very open about the situation with his new beau, who is a regular on the Manchester nightclub scene and was seen on a dog walk with him in Hale, Cheshire this past week.

The Sun also claim Giggs has been in close contact with ex-wife and mother of his two children, Stacey Cooke, who he split from five years ago and divorced in 2017.

Stacey is now in a relationship with singer Max George, from boy band The Wanted, but is thought to be offering support to her former husband.

Giggs has insisted he is innocent and plans to clear his name. He is due to appear in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28, and could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The Welsh Football Association (FAW) have since announced that Giggs will not be taking charge of the team at this summer’s European Championships, with Robert Page continuing as interim boss in his place.

Giggs issued a brief statement on Friday and said: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

“I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”