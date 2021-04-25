NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Ryan Giggs 'finds love with lingerie model' amid charges of...

Sports

Ryan Giggs 'finds love with lingerie model' amid charges of assault towards ex

2 min

113views
93
14 shares, 93 points

Author: [email protected] (Darren Wells)
This post originally appeared on Mirror – Football

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has reportedly ‘found love’ with a lingerie model as he prepares to face court accused of assault on his ex-girlfriend and another woman.

The former Manchester United star was spotted out walking with Zara Charles, 33, just days before Greater Manchester Police issued charges against him on three counts following an incident at his home back in November.

Advertisements

Giggs has been charged with assaulting both ex Katie Greville and an unnamed woman, believed to be a friend.

He has also been charged with coercive and controlling behaviour towards Greville over a period spanning almost three years.

Ryan Giggs has reportedly 'found love' with a new woman as he faces court over assault charges
Ryan Giggs has reportedly ‘found love’ with a new woman as he faces court over assault charges

A source told The Sun that new girlfriend Zara had been “supporting” Giggs amidst the allegations and that the pair were “very strong together”.

Giggs, 47, is said to have been very open about the situation with his new beau, who is a regular on the Manchester nightclub scene and was seen on a dog walk with him in Hale, Cheshire this past week.

The Sun also claim Giggs has been in close contact with ex-wife and mother of his two children, Stacey Cooke, who he split from five years ago and divorced in 2017.

Stacey is now in a relationship with singer Max George, from boy band The Wanted, but is thought to be offering support to her former husband.

Advertisements
Lingerie model Zara Charles was spotted walking with Giggs and is said to be supporting him
Lingerie model Zara Charles was spotted walking with Giggs and is said to be supporting him

Giggs has insisted he is innocent and plans to clear his name. He is due to appear in Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on April 28, and could face up to five years in prison if found guilty.

The Welsh Football Association (FAW) have since announced that Giggs will not be taking charge of the team at this summer’s European Championships, with Robert Page continuing as interim boss in his place.

Giggs issued a brief statement on Friday and said: “I have full respect for the due process of law and understand the seriousness of the allegations.

“I will plead not guilty in court and look forward to clearing my name.

“I would like to wish Robert Page, the coaching staff, the players and the supporters every success at the Euros this summer.”

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

93
14 shares, 93 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in