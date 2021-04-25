Sheriff Calls For Release of Video in Death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Amid mounting public pressure, a North Carolina sheriff said on Saturday that he wants body-camera video made public after one of his deputies shot and killed a Black man.

The man, Andrew Brown Jr., was fatally wounded on Wednesday while the authorities were executing a search warrant and an arrest warrant on drug charges in Elizabeth City, officials said.

“We want transparency,” Tommy Wooten II, the Pasquotank County sheriff, said in a videotaped statement on Saturday. He emphasized that his office did not have the power to release the body-camera footage. It has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and can be released only by a judge, he said.

Sheriff Wooten said that he had asked the State Bureau of Investigation to confirm that releasing the video would not undermine its investigation. If that confirmation is received, the county will file a motion in court — most likely on Monday — to have the footage released, he said.