Shirley Ballas shares heartbreak as dad dies at age 83:

Celebrities

Shirley Ballas shares heartbreak as dad dies at age 83: 'So many things left unsaid'

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Shirley Ballas shares heartbreak as dad dies at age 83: 'So many things left unsaid'

“You have helped so many people over the years and never expected anything in return. 

“I hope you know in your heart how much you are loved by me. Simply the best. Love you mum. To all mums out there have a beautiful day,” she added.

Shirley’s dad left when she was just two years old, and she was raised by her mum and late brother David in Merseyside.

The star reconnected with Andrew following the death of David, who took his own life aged 44, in 2003.

She told Radio Times: “My dad wasn’t part of my life until David died, when we grew closer. Now I love him to bits.”

