Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea must be 'very careful' for Real Madrid tie after West Ham win

Thomas Tuchel has ruled that his Chelsea players must now be “very careful” with their recovery ahead of the Champions League semi-final with Real Madrid in midweek. The Blues picked up all three points on the road at West Ham this evening, a result that is likely to prove invaluable come the end of the season.

Chelsea knew that they had a chance to extend their lead over Liverpool to four points in the race for the top-four after they drew with Newcastle earlier today.

And that is what Chelsea did courtesy of Timo Werner’s first-half strike and the Blues are now in the driving seat in the race for Champions League qualification.

Now attentions turn to the first leg of their semi-final with Real Madrid, ahead of next week’s trip to the Spanish capital.

After another closely-contested encounter and gruelling week, Tuchel is now cautious that his players need to get their rest in.

