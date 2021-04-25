Tom Jones addresses warning over ‘vicious temper’ after heated encounter with John Lennon

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

“I used to worry about my temper when I was young I used to think, ‘My God, I’m going to kill somebody one day’.”

Laughing, he added: “And now I’m worried somebody is going to kill me, so I wouldn’t want to get into a scrap now.”

Advertisements

Recalling a particular incident, he said his manager had to calm him down when he took offence about a comment John Lennon made.

Tom said the rocker mocked his It’s Not Unusual hit, by changing the lyrics to: “It’s not Sir unicorn, it’s an elephant.”