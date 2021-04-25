NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tom Jones addresses warning over 'vicious temper' after heated encounter

Tom Jones addresses warning over 'vicious temper' after heated encounter with John Lennon

Tom Jones addresses warning over ‘vicious temper’ after heated encounter with John Lennon

“I used to worry about my temper when I was young I used to think, ‘My God, I’m going to kill somebody one day’.”

Laughing, he added: “And now I’m worried somebody is going to kill me, so I wouldn’t want to get into a scrap now.”

Recalling a particular incident, he said his manager had to calm him down when he took offence about a comment John Lennon made.

Tom said the rocker mocked his It’s Not Unusual hit, by changing the lyrics to: “It’s not Sir unicorn, it’s an elephant.”

