TRAFFIC: Road closures for the Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K

Author: Andrew Schnitker

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K returns Sunday, which will cause road closures in downtown Austin.

The first wave of runners will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, but roads will be closed starting Saturday night.

Advertisements

On Sunday, roads along the 13.2 mile course will be off limits for a major portion of the day.

MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel.

Marathon Course

The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.

Then, runners will head north on South First Street.

Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.

Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.

The half marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.

Sunday road closures

Congress Avenue from 4th Street to 11th Street | 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Congress Avenue from Cesar Chavez Street to 4th Street | 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street | 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Congress Avenue Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.

5th and 6th Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 12 p.m.

11th Street from Lavaca Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

13th Street from Nueces Street to Colorado Street | 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. – cross traffic will not be permitted

Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to MoPac Expressway | 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 1 westbound lane open

South 1st Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. – 1 northbound lane open

11th Street from Brazos Street to San Jacinto Street | 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. – westbound lanes closed