TRAFFIC: Road closures for the Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K

Author: Andrew Schnitker
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Ascension Seton Austin Half Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K returns Sunday, which will cause road closures in downtown Austin.
The first wave of runners will start at 7 a.m. Sunday, but roads will be closed starting Saturday night.
On Sunday, roads along the 13.2 mile course will be off limits for a major portion of the day.
MoPac Expressway, Interstate 35 and Lamar Boulevard will remain open for driving traffic. Check Google Maps or Waze for updates before you travel.
Marathon Course
- The marathon starts at Congress Avenue just north of Lady Bird Lake and heads south to Ben White Boulevard.
- Then, runners will head north on South First Street.
- Next, the course heads west on Cesar Chavez Street and crosses underneath MoPac Expressway.
- Then, the runners will go down Lake Austin Boulevard before turning back toward downtown Austin on Enfield Road.
- The half marathon will finish at the Texas State Capitol.
Sunday road closures
- Congress Avenue from 4th Street to 11th Street | 12 a.m. until 6 p.m.
- Congress Avenue from Cesar Chavez Street to 4th Street | 12 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 9th Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street | 12 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Congress Avenue Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 2 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 5th and 6th Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 3 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 11th Street from Lavaca Street to Brazos Street | 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 13th Street from Nueces Street to Colorado Street | 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. – cross traffic will not be permitted
- Cesar Chavez Street from Colorado Street to MoPac Expressway | 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. – 1 westbound lane open
- South 1st Bridge from Riverside Drive to Cesar Chavez Street | 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. – 1 northbound lane open
- 11th Street from Brazos Street to San Jacinto Street | 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. – westbound lanes closed
0 Comments