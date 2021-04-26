5 managers Daniel Levy could appoint as Spurs suffer Julian Nagelsmann blow

Author: [email protected] (Matthew Cooper)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking for a new manager, having parted ways with Jose Mourinho on Monday after 17 months in charge.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason has been appointed interim head coach for the remainder of the season, as Spurs chief Daniel Levy considers who to bring in as Mourinho’s replacement.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann was among the early favourites for the job, but reports from Germany claim he is set to take over from Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich.

Flick confirmed earlier this month that he had asked Bayern to terminate his contract, after a falling out with the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

With Spurs set to miss out on Nagelsmann, Mirror Football takes a look at five other contenders for the job.

Maurizio Sarri

The former Chelsea boss is currently out of work, having been sacked by Juventus last August, and it has been rumoured that Spurs are interested in appointing Sarri as their next manager.

Reports have claimed that the club has made contact with his agent Fali Ramadani, but football.london state that there is no truth in the rumours.

Ralf Rangnick

Former Red Bull chief Rangnick was previously considered for the role in 2012, following Harry Redknapp’s departure.

Although he missed out to Andre Villas-Boas that time around, the Telegraph that he is once again on the list of targets that Tottenham are considering.

Erik ten Hag

The same report also names Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as one of the names Spurs are looking at, claiming their interest is set to intensify now that Nagelsmann is set to take over at Bayern.

Ten Hag has one year left on his deal with the Dutch club, meaning he would be available for minimal compensation.

Massimiliano Allegri

Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus in 2019 and, having won five Serie A titles and reached two Champions League finals, the Italian boasts an impressive CV.

According to football.london, Allegri is highly thought of at Spurs but his lack of English is said to be a concern.

Brendan Rodgers

The Leicester boss has done an excellent job at the King Power Stadium, with the Foxes regularly competing for a top four spot.

He has also been linked with the Spurs job but it seems unlikely he would leave Leicester, especially if they secure Champions League football next season.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson recently said of the rumours: “I think, if other clubs want to tempt him away, it will not be easy and as simple as suggesting that historically we happen to be a bit of a bigger club than the one you are at.

“They [Spurs] would have to persuade him that his future will be much better if he moves. But that will not necessarily be an easy thing to do.”