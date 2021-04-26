93rd Academy Awards: Full list of winners, nominees

Author:

The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now, but were postponed for two months because of the pandemic. The show will now air on April 25.

WASHINGTON — The winners for the 93rd annual Academy Awards will be announced during the show that was postponed about two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is airing on ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Advertisements

The film academy and ABC will broadcast the Oscars from the historic Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

The award show will honor films that were released in 2020.

David Fincher’s “Mank” has been in the lead in nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards garnering 10 nominations, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

While lockdowns have certainly fueled streaming service subscriber growth, the pandemic has been nothing short of punishing for the movie industry. As film production numbers slowed to a crawl, blockbuster releases were postponed or pushed over to streaming platforms, and thousands in the industry have been laid off or furloughed.

But, the outlook for Hollywood has recently brightened a bit as coronavirus case numbers have plateaued and the vaccine roll out has ramped up dramatically. Movie theaters are reopening in the U.S.’s two largest markets, New York and Los Angeles. And, several larger movies — including the Walt Disney Co.’s “Black Widow” (May 7) — are scheduled for May and beyond.

Below is the full list of winners and nominees:

BEST PICTURE

“THE FATHER” – David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne, Producers

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” – Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler, Producers

“MANK” – Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

“MINARI” -Christina Oh, Producer

“NOMADLAND” -Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao, Producers

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” – Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara, Producers

“SOUND OF METAL” – Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche, Producers

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7” – Marc Platt and Stuart Besser, Producers

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

RIZ AHMED- “Sound of Metal”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

ANTHONY HOPKINS- “The Father”

GARY OLDMAN- “Mank”

STEVEN YEUN- “Minari”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

SACHA BARON COHEN- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

DANIEL KALUUYA- “Judas and the Black Messiah” — WINNER

LESLIE ODOM, JR.- “One Night in Miami…”

PAUL RACI- “Sound of Metal”

LAKEITH STANFIELD- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

VIOLA DAVIS- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

ANDRA DAY- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

VANESSA KIRBY- “Pieces of a Woman”

FRANCES MCDORMAND- “Nomadland”

CAREY MULLIGAN- “Promising Young Woman”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

MARIA BAKALOVA- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”

GLENN CLOSE- “Hillbilly Elegy”

OLIVIA COLMAN- “The Father”

AMANDA SEYFRIED- “Mank”

YUH-JUNG YOUN- “Minari”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“ONWARD” – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

“OVER THE MOON” -Glen Keane, Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou

“A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON” -Richard Phelan, Will Becher and Paul Kewley

“SOUL” – Pete Docter and Dana Murray

“WOLFWALKERS” – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young and Stéphan Roelants

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” -Sean Bobbitt

“MANK” -Erik Messerschmidt

“NEWS OF THE WORLD” – Dariusz Wolski

“NOMADLAND” – Joshua James Richards

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7” – Phedon Papamichael

COSTUME DESIGN

“EMMA” -Alexandra Byrne

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM” – Ann Roth — WINNER

“MANK” – Trish Summerville

“MULAN” – Bina Daigeler

“PINOCCHIO” – Massimo Cantini Parrini

DIRECTING

“ANOTHER ROUND” – Thomas Vinterberg

“MANK” – David Fincher

“MINARI” – Lee Isaac Chung

“NOMADLAND” – Chloé Zhao — WINNER

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” – Emerald Fennell

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

“COLLECTIVE” – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

“CRIP CAMP” – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

“THE MOLE AGENT” – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

“MY OCTOPUS TEACHER” – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

“TIME” – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

“COLETTE” – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

“A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION” – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“DO NOT SPLIT” – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

“HUNGER WARD” – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman

“A LOVE SONG FOR LATASHA” – Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan

FILM EDITING

“THE FATHER” – Yorgos Lamprinos

“NOMADLAND” – Chloé Zhao

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” – Frédéric Thoraval

“SOUND OF METAL” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

“THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7” – Alan Baumgarten

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“ANOTHER ROUND” – Denmark — WINNER

“BETTER DAYS” – Hong Kong

“COLLECTIVE” – Romania

“THE MAN WHO SOLD HIS SKIN” – Tunisia

“QUO VADIS, AIDA?” – Bosnia and Herzegovina

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“EMMA” – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

“HILLBILLY ELEGY” – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM” – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson — WINNER

“MANK” – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“PINOCCHIO” – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“DA 5 BLOODS” – Terence Blanchard

“MANK” – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“MINARI” – Emile Mosseri

“NEWS OF THE WORLD” – James Newton Howard

“SOUL” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“FIGHT FOR YOU” – from Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“HEAR MY VOICE” – from The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

“HUSAVIK”- from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” – from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“SPEAK NOW” – from One Night in Miami…; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“THE FATHER” – Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone

“MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM” – Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara and Diana Stoughton

“MANK” – Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale

“NEWS OF THE WORLD” – Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan

“TENET” – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“BURROW”- Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

“GENIUS LOCI” – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

“IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU” – Will McCormack and Michael Govier

“OPERA” – Erick Oh

“YES-PEOPLE” – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

“FEELING THROUGH” – Doug Roland and Susan Ruzenski

“THE LETTER ROOM” – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

“THE PRESENT” – Farah Nabulsi

“TWO DISTANT STRANGERS” – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

“WHITE EYE” -Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

SOUND

“GREYHOUND” – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

“MANK” – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

“NEWS OF THE WORLD” – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

“SOUL” – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

“SOUND OF METAL” – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh

VISUAL EFFECTS

“LOVE AND MONSTERS” – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

“THE MIDNIGHT SKY” – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

“MULAN” – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

“THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN” – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

“TENET” – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

“BORAT SUBSEQUENT MOVIEFILM” – Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad

“THE FATHER” – Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller– WINNER

“NOMADLAND” – Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao

“ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…”- Screenplay by Kemp Powers

“THE WHITE TIGER” – Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

“JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” – Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; Story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas

“MINARI” – Written by Lee Isaac Chung

“PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN” – Written by Emerald Fennell– WINNER

“SOUND OF METAL” – Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance