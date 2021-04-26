Apex Legends Legacy reveal: Season 9 Arena news and new trailer countdown

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Apex Legends Season 9 might not start until May, but that doesn’t mean Respawn won’t start building the hype.

With a few weeks to go before all the new content goes live across PS4, Xbox One and PC, it looks like fans will get an in-depth look at what is being planned beforehand.

This will be part of the new Apex Legends Season 9 Legacy gameplay trailer, which is scheduled to go live this week.

Respawn has only provided a few hints at what will be included, telling fans on social media that it will be worth tuning in for.

We already know that Season 9 will introduce a new character called Valkyrie, with new weapons and map updates also being planned.

But with a lot of regular content expected to arrive with Season 9, Respawn has also been hinting at something more.