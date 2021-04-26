Apple confirms when iOS 14.5 update will be available on your iPhone

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

In the minutes after the event, Apple confirmed when customers could expect to see iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 begin to land on their gadgets. These details were found buried at the bottom of the press releases for the AirTags and new iPad Pro models. In the former, Apple states: “AirTag requires iPhone or iPod touch running iOS 14.5 or later, or iPad running iPadOS 14.5 or later. These software updates will be available starting next week.” Apple had already confirmed that its new iPhone 12 model would arrive with iOS 14.5 installed out-of-the-box. Since that hits store shelves on April 30, it’s not a huge surprise that iOS 14.5 will begin rolling out to existing iPhone owners worldwide a little before. As you’d expect, Apple isn’t planning to make iPad owners wait any longer for their next operating system update. A release date for iPadOS 14.5 can be found squirrelled away at the bottom of the press release for the new iPad Pro model. It reads: “iPadOS 14.5, which will be available to iPad customers starting next week, comes with new additions, including expanded language support for Apple Pencil features like Scribble and Smart Selection, new emoji, support for the latest gaming controllers, and the ability to share lyrics and see top songs in cities around the world with Apple Music.” Just like the iPhone 12 in its fancy new purple colourways, the redesigned iPad Pro will ship with iPadOS 14.5 out of the box. It will be available to pre-order on April 30, with availability in the latter half of May, depending on your region.

iOS 14.5 is an important update. Amongst all the usual performance and stability tweaks, Apple has added a new feature that will allow its Face ID facial recognition system to work – even when you’re wearing a face covering. The UK, and a number of countries around the world, require everyone to wear a face-covering when inside – in a supermarket, hairdresser, and more. While helpful at reducing the spread of coronavirus, face-coverings are pretty unhelpful when it comes to Face ID, which is found on iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the iPad Pro range. It scans your face to authenticate contactless payments, unlock the handset, and open secure apps – like mobile banking.