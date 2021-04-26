Britons can enjoy 'bargain' holidays spending just '£15 a day' at UK seaside hotspot

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Alternatively, those after a taste of adventure can become one with the sea, by taking up a surfing lesson.

The seaside town is also known for its sparkling Blackpool Illuminations, which light up the main road’s of the area as night falls.

Advertisements

This is complete with the iconic Blackpool Tower, which is a much-loved feature of the resort’s skyline.

When it comes to accommodation, there are also plenty of options for families, couples and groups of friends looking to getaway.