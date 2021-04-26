NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Britons can enjoy 'bargain' holidays spending just '£15 a day'...

Travel

Britons can enjoy 'bargain' holidays spending just '£15 a day' at UK seaside hotspot

1 min

130views
110
16 shares, 110 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Britons can enjoy 'bargain' holidays spending just '£15 a day' at UK seaside hotspot

Alternatively, those after a taste of adventure can become one with the sea, by taking up a surfing lesson.

The seaside town is also known for its sparkling Blackpool Illuminations, which light up the main road’s of the area as night falls.

Advertisements

This is complete with the iconic Blackpool Tower, which is a much-loved feature of the resort’s skyline.

When it comes to accommodation, there are also plenty of options for families, couples and groups of friends looking to getaway.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

110
16 shares, 110 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in