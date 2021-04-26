Carol Vorderman, 60, sparks frenzy with eye-popping display in Welsh Dragon bikini picture

Author:

Carol Vorderman , 60, stunned her fans as she shared a sultry mirror selfie in a skimpy Wales-inspired bikini. The Countdown legend shared her love for her Welsh roots in the eye-catching swimwear, which featured the Welsh Dragon printed across the top.

Carol pouted for the camera as she put on a busty display in the bikini at home.

The Instagram snap flaunted Carol’s toned torso, after she revealed she had developed abs from getting involved in home workouts during the coronavirus lockdown.

Carol wore her caramel locks straight and completed her look with smokey eyeshadow.

Sharing the photo with her 91,000 followers, she penned: “Maybe it’s time to get this one out now that I’m home #WelshDragon #BikiniRummaging.”

