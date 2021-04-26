Coffee side effects: Seven physical warning signs you need to cut down

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

However, people can vary in their sensitivity to caffeine, a stimulant found in coffee that affects the central nervous system. What are the signs that you need to cut down or turn to decaf? Too much caffeine can lead to headaches, warned the Mayo Clinic, which is just one of seven physical warning signs you are drinking too much. Another symptom of the over-consumption of coffee is experiencing a “fast heartbeat”.

This is equivalent to 400mg of caffeine, but depending on which coffee you have, the caffeine content can differ.

Advertisements

The Mayo Clinic added: “Women who are pregnant, or who are trying to become pregnant and those who are breast-feeding, should talk with their doctors about limiting caffeine use to less than 200mg daily.”

This is equivalent to drinking around two cups of coffee daily – and that’s if you’re not drinking another caffeinated beverage, such as tea.

“Heavy caffeine use can cause unpleasant side effects and… [it] may not be a good choice for people who take certain medications,” said the Mayo Clinic.

DON’T MISS

Vitamin B12 deficiecency: Two changes in your face [INSIGHT]

How to spot a narcissist: Key signs [TIPS]

Dr Chris issues warning about showering [ADVICE]