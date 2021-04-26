Daily horoscope for April 26: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Author:

Monday’s horoscope features Venus aligning with clever Mercury, sparking a range of romantic feelings that will only get stronger. The Moon will also go completely void of course, ahead of the evening’s Full Moon.

Today is the day to make the most of everything you have to celebrate.

You’ll likely get more pleasure than normal from your favourite hobbies and activities.

Music, arts and crafts will be very enjoyable, allowing you to appreciate the beautiful parts of life.

Now is the time to give yourself a break and unwind. Relaxing in the garden or spending time with your pets will leave you feeling more stress-free than ever.

