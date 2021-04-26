Forget Games with Gold, Xbox Game Pass just got a massive May release

Author:

The first free games promised for Games with Gold will be going live on May 1, which will make a great way to start the weekend. Armello will be available to download on Saturday, offering a mix of tabletop strategy and RPG elements on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Advertisements “As the hero, you’ll wage epic battles, explore the vast kingdom, cast spells, and vanquish monsters, all with the ultimate goal of becoming the next King or Queen of Armello,” the official description reads. Lego Batman will also be available to download on May 1, followed by Dungeons 3 and Tropico 4 on May 16. But while these games will make for a nice combo for anyone looking for something unique to play in May, it’s going to have a hard time matching up with Xbox Game Pass.

Microsoft has announced that its other subscription service is getting at least two new games in May. And when we say new, we mean that they will both be making their debut on the Xbox platform as part of Xbox Game Pass. The first is Dragon Quest Builders 2, with Microsoft confirming this week: “Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the acclaimed block-building RPG from Dragon Quest series creators Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and composer Koichi Sugiyama. It features a compelling story, charming characters, and the potential for incredible creativity. “At the start, you’ll take on the role of a young apprentice builder who washes up on the Isle of Awakening. There you encounter the spirited Malroth, a mysterious youth with no memory of his past, who joins you as friend and bodyguard. “Together, you’ll explore vast islands full of resources to gather and monsters to battle. You’ll help townsfolk, develop your skills to become a Master Builder, and take on the Children of Hargon – a dangerous cult that celebrates destruction. Advertisements