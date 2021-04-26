Games with Gold May 2021 predictions as Microsoft prepare next Xbox Game Pass update

Author:
Two big Xbox games updates are expected this week from Microsoft. The first will be for Xbox Game Pass, and the second will be focused on the new Games with Gold May lineup.
The end of April will see the tech giant reveal its plans for next week’s Gold roster of free games, the first of which will go live on May 1.
There is no sure-fire way of knowing what is being planned, and there has yet to be any juicy leaks to give fans a hint.
This also means that there are just a few days left to download some of the free titles included with the Games with Gold April 2021 line-up.
After April 30, both Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Hard Corps: Uprising will be returning to normal pricing.
Meanwhile, Truck Racing Championship for Xbox One will remain available for download until May 15.
And with so many random games popping as part of Games with Gold of late, it’s hard to make a prediction for May.
Last year saw Microsoft select V-Rally 4 and Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr for the free games list.
And while it’s impossible to say what will be coming next, a recent update to Xbox Live might provide a small hint.
Microsoft announced earlier this month that they are changing how free-to-play games work on Xbox consoles.
As part of listening to fan feedback, Microsoft has made it possible for all Xbox players to access online multiplayer at no charge.
This removes the need for an Xbox Live Gold subscription, meaning you can play the likes of Call of Duty Warzone without the need of a subscription.
So it would make sense for the company to provide some kind of incentive to keep your Xbox Live Gold account.
This could mean we will see more bundles in Games with Gold lineups that include free-to-play games.
This has happened in the past and it wouldn’t be surprising to see combos for the more popular F2P games popping up in the months to come.
It’s also a busy week for Xbox Game Pass, with Microsoft adding two new games to the service this week.
This includes Dino-slaying co-op, Second Extinction, and the Destroy All Humans! remaster.
Second Extinction will be available to play on Cloud, Console, and PC via [email protected] from April 28.
Meanwhile, Destroy All Humans! Will be coming to the same Xbox Game Pass platforms on April 29.
Descriptions for both can be found below:
SECOND EXTINCTION
Second Extinction tasks you and up to two friends with fighting bloodthirsty mutant dinosaurs in a bid to reclaim Earth. But be warned: These carnivores have an appetite for war. The game takes place on a large-scale map where each region has a unique threat level. As the community lowers the threat level, the dinosaur menace retreats. Fail to keep the hordes at bay, however, and you’ll face increased threats, more dangerous enemies, and the chance of emergence events that will test your limits.
DESTROY ALL HUMANS!
The cult-classic returns! Invade 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest human DNA and bring down the U.S. government in the faithful remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities and reduce their cities to rubble with your flying saucer.
