NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Glenn Close fans rage over Oscar snubs ahead of 2021...

Celebrities

Glenn Close fans rage over Oscar snubs ahead of 2021 ceremony: 'Enough is enough!'

1 min

107views
97
15 shares, 97 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Glenn Close fans rage over Oscar snubs ahead of 2021 ceremony: 'Enough is enough!'

Others however weren’t so sure, with one admitting: “Yes, Glenn Close deserves an Oscar but not THIS one.”

“I don’t think it’s in the stars tonight for poor Glenn Close…..” a second winced.

Advertisements

If the actress fails to win again, she will be tied with the late Peter O’Toole as the Academy’s most “reliable runner-up”.

Ahead of the ceremony, Close shared a few snaps of her pre-red carpet glam to Instagram, showing off her CBD-infused pedicure and a cheeky photo of her enjoying a drink in her robe while waiting to get dressed.

Despite her losses, she said about her history at the Academy Awards: “It was 38 years ago I went on the red carpet for the first time and it’s been an incredible journey and I’m just so happy to be here.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in