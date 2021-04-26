Gogglebox Lee 'thanks Boris' for beer garden pint with partner Steve

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

Like the rest of us, Hull’s very own Gogglebox star Lee Riley has been enjoying the glorious weather and a pint at the pub.

Lee was seen on Friday night’s episode of the show with Jenny, where the pair discussed Line of Duty and The Duke of Edinburgh‘s televised funeral.

But he spent his Saturday away from his best pal, to spend time with partner Steve Mail.

The pair, who have been together for around 27 years, were heartbreakingly kept apart during the past year due to Steve living in Cyprus.

They managed to spend some time together this weekend and shared thanks to PM Boris Johnson on social media.

(Image: Instagram/@steveom126)

Lee shared a photograph of the pair enjoying a pint in a local pub.

He said: “So happy to be out socialising again thank you Boris.

“We can’t wait for the drinks to be flowing back home in sunny Cyprus.

“Not too long now #homewardbound.”

A number of fans commented to wish them well on their weekend together.

One fan said: “Lovely photo!! And great weather for a few beers!”

Whilst another added: “Adorable couple love it.”

A third said: “Do you live there?”

(Image: Instagram)

The couple had to endure six months apart from one and other.

In March of last year, when coronavirus restrictions were first implemented, the pair spent half a year apart; Lee was in England and Steve in Cyprus.

At the time, Steve posted on Instagram more than three months ago a picture of the two of them with the caption: “Our last snap together before Lockdown.

“Hope you can get out of England soon and come home. It’s been far too long.”

The series of Instagram posts showed that Lee eventually made it to see his boyfriend after months in lockdown.

During lockdown Lee and bestie Jenny have kept up entertained with their funny antics every Friday night.

The pair will appear in the next episode of the Channel Four show together next Friday, as the episode ten of series 17 airs.