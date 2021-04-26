NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Health

Hair loss treatment: Horsetail's silica and calcium content may encourage hair regrowth

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

Hair loss is a reality for many as both women and men experience the loss for a variety of reasons. These can include age, hereditary traits, endocrine disorders, thyroid disorders, reduced hormonal support, and nutritional deficiencies. Finding a treatment often involves treating the root of the problem.

Many advocates of using horsetail for hair care suggest its impact on collagen and calcium for bone regeneration are also beneficial for hair health and appearance.

They support these claims in a study which found that the silicon in horsetail offers an enhanced biosynthesis of collagen that may improve the formation of cartilage and bone tissue.

Although the evidence is primarily anecdotal, a few scientific studies indicate horsetail may help promote hair growth based on its silicon content, impact on collagen and antioxidant properties.

According to Medline Plus, benefits of horsetail apart from helping with hair loss include:

  • Fluid retention.
  • Frostbite.
  • Gout.
  • Heavy periods.
  • Kidney and bladder stones.
  • Swelling (inflammation) of the tonsils (tonsillitis).
  • Urinary tract infections.
  • Use on the skin for wound healing.
  • Weight loss.

