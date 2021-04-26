NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Halle Berry's dramatic transformation for Oscars 2021 leaves fans majorly...

Celebrities

Halle Berry's dramatic transformation for Oscars 2021 leaves fans majorly divided

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Halle Berry's dramatic transformation for Oscars 2021 leaves fans majorly divided

“I had really no real belief that I would win. Back at that time, the Golden Globe was the precursor for the Oscar and I didn’t win the Golden Globe.

“So when my name got called, I really didn’t have a speech. I didn’t know what I was going to say. And my subconscious took over and I said what was on my spirit, what was on my heart.”

During her Oscar speech, the actress was overcome with emotion and branded the moment “so much bigger” than her.

She dedicated her Oscar to “every nameless, faceless woman of colour that now has a chance.”

