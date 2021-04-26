Humble Bundle Will Begin To Cap Charity Donations Next Month

Author:

This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News

Humble Bundle – the digital storefront which has offered bundles for Nintendo platforms in the past – has revealed it’s making some changes to its purchase process. This update will be rolled out in “late” May.

Slider bars will be replaced with toggles (aka pre-set options) which will effectively limit the amount of money customers can now donate to charity – capping donations at 15%. The rest will go to Humble and the publishers.

“Sliders will be replaced by toggles with defined splits that clearly show what amount of your purchase will support Humble, publishers, and charity. The “Extra to Charity” toggle will triple the split for charity to 15%.”

The reasoning behind it is so that Humble can unify the way its Bundles, Store and Humble Choice support charity.

As shown in the screenshot below, publishers will be a lot better off. In the case of a $ 25 purchase, $ 21.25 goes to the publishers, $ 2.50 to Humble and just $ 1.25 to charity. The “Extra Charity” option drops the publisher amount to $ 20, Humble gets the same amount and charity receives $ 3.75. As Destructoid highlights, it’s a 5% or 15% donation to charity.

You can get the full rundown on the incoming changes over on the Humble Bundle blogsite.