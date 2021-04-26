iOS 14.5 release has arrived: 3 things to do BEFORE you download the iPhone upgrade

Author:

Apple has flipped the switch and started to roll out iOS 14.5 to iPhone owners worldwide . The hotly-anticipated update, which has been in testing for two months, brings 200 new emoji characters, a redesigned Podcasts app, compatibility with Apple’s newly-announced AirTag trackers, and a new trick to ensure Face ID can still unlock your iPhone when wearing a face covering.

To start updating to the latest version of Apple’s hugely successful operating system, you need to head to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple started to roll out iOS 14.5 at around 10am in California, which works out at around 6pm in the UK. If you are already running iOS 14 on your smartphone, you should have no problems installing iOS 14.5 on your handset. If you haven’t made the jump to iOS 14 yet, here are all the devices that will work with this latest software.

Which iPhone models can update to iOS 14.5?

iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max / iPhone XR / iPhone X / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus / iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus / iPhone 6S / iPhone 6S Plus / iPhone SE (1st generation) / iPhone SE (2nd generation) / iPod touch (7th generation)

If your iPhone is on the list above, you’re all set. However, there are three things that are worth doing before you hit the ‘Download and Install’ button in your Settings app.