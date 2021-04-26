Joshes Battle For Josh Supremacy in Nebraska

Josh Swain of Arizona was, of course, joshing. He never really intended to fight anyone who shared his name, but what was he supposed to do? Every time Mr. Swain went to register for a social media account under his name, he was foiled. “It’s always been taken,” Mr. Swain said. What’s even more bizarre: “I have never met a Josh Swain.”

That left Mr. Swain, a 22-year-old civil engineering student at the University of Arizona, with a deep sense of curiosity that naturally turned into a bit of mischief amid a severe case of self-diagnosed “pandemic boredom.” So, last year, he found nine other Josh Swains and invited them to a group chat to settle the matter.

“You’re probably wondering why I’ve gathered you all here today,” he wrote one morning to a group of strangers. “Precisely, 4/24/2021, 12:00 PM, meet at these coordinates” he instructed. “[W]e fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck.”