Knockout City Will Launch with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on May 21

There’s just one month to go before Knockout City slams onto the gaming scene. And judging by the one million downloads during the recent cross play beta, this dodgebrawling game is sure to make an impact. The best part? It will be available to play at launch on May 21 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members!

What’s Included?

There are a few special events planned in the first few weeks of the game, so start planning your crews now. As a member, you’ll be able to play the full game, with all the playlists, special balls, and maps!

In this town, dodgebrawling is life. From the darkest alleys to the highest skyscrapers, brawlers clash with rival crews to attain dodgeball dominance. It’s all about skill, style, teamwork, and, well, balls. Obviously.

Crew Up or Shut Up

No one makes it alone in Knockout City, so grab some friends and buddy up. With your crew at your back, you’re a much bigger threat. Coordinate and work together to charge up your passes for faster throws or give an opponent the ol’ one-two hit.

Location, Location, Location

On day one, you’ll have your run of the town. Battle it out all over the city — from Rooftop Rumble to the Concussion Yard. Need a ride? Hit up Knockout Roundabout. For a quick getaway, Back Alley Brawl’s pneumatic tubes are second to none. Wherever you choose to throw down, throw true, brawler.

Choose Your Weapon

It just wouldn’t be a dodgebrawl without dodgeballs. You’ve got your pick of the lot. Keep it classic with the Standard Ball or blow them away with the Bomb Ball. Trap rivals in a Cage Ball to throw them off the edge of the map — or just lock-on from across the map with the Sniper Ball. Maybe you’ll pick up the most dangerous weapon of the cross play beta: the Moon Ball. Knock ‘em sky-high for an easy pick-off or use the Moon Ball to defy gravity when you need a lift. And if you run out of balls, you’ve still got one more option: become the ball yourself.

A Playlist for Every Mood

Constantly changing playlists keep it interesting in KO City. Roll solo in a Face-Off match or outsmart your opponents with your crew at your back in 3v3 Team KO, 3v3 Diamond Dash, or 4v4 Ball-Up Brawl. Fancy a free-for-all? KO Chaos is waiting just for you. Got beef? Settle it in a private match in any playlist.

It’s (Almost) Clobbering Time

Knockout City will be available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members at launch on May 21 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re not a member, you’ll still be able to purchase the game for $ 19.99 on the Xbox Store or subscribe to EA Play or Game Pass Ultimate!