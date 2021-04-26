Laura Hamilton: Place In The Sun host on 'fat burning' keto diet plan – 'lots of benefits'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

When following a ketogenic diet plan, those hoping to stay fit will often cut back on how many carbs they eat.

Instead, they can fill up on foods high in fat and which have a moderate protein content.

Advertisements

Laura shared one of her favourite ketogenic recipes which consists of salmon and cauliflower rice, found on the Lifesum app.

She explained: “[I have] a fillet of salmon, cooked in a pinch of salt and some butter with spinach and spicy cauliflower rice.”

Health and wellbeing is important to the 38-year-old and she added there are some things she won’t eat.

Read More